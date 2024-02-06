W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. 173,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,291. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

