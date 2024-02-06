Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.24

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$28.24 and last traded at C$28.24, with a volume of 508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.25.

Wall Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$825.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.76.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.51 million during the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.22%.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

