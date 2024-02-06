Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $29,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

WCN stock opened at $157.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $158.49.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

