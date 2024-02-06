Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

WCN opened at $157.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $158.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,961 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.