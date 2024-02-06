Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.75-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.94. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-12.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $324.85 on Tuesday. Waters has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $346.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.26. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $722.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

