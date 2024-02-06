Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-12.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.38.

WAT stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.90. 539,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $346.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. Waters’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

