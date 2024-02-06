WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $505.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $513.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

