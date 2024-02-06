Wells Fargo & Company Trims International Paper (NYSE:IP) Target Price to $35.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IP. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

