West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Raised to $105.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s previous close.

WFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

NYSE:WFG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,797. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

