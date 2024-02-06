West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from West Shore Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
West Shore Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WSSH opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. West Shore Bank has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81.
About West Shore Bank
