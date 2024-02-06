West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from West Shore Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

West Shore Bank Price Performance

WSSH stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. West Shore Bank has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.

Get West Shore Bank alerts:

About West Shore Bank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.