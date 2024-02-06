West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from West Shore Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
West Shore Bank Price Performance
WSSH stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. West Shore Bank has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.
About West Shore Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than West Shore Bank
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Alphabet triggers a sell-the-news reaction: Time to buy the dip?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.