Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Westchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,650 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 3.27% of Kernel Group worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kernel Group by 267.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kernel Group by 1,615.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 471,641 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $3,838,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kernel Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 359,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Kernel Group by 172.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 544,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 344,643 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,301. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

