Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX)

Westchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 27.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $784,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPAX remained flat at $10.78 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

About Zalatoris II Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

