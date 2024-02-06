Westchester Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 534,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Redwoods Acquisition worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Redwoods Acquisition by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Redwoods Acquisition by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 428,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 285,688 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

RWOD remained flat at $10.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

