Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 439,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,559,000. American Equity Investment Life accounts for about 0.7% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. 76,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

