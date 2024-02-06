Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rigel Resource Acquisition comprises approximately 0.6% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rigel Resource Acquisition worth $19,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 402,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 46,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,994. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

