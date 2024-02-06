Westchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,322 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARRW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,482. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

