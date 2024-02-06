Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 331,909 Shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Westchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,909 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 6.27% of CSLM Acquisition worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 878,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 6.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the second quarter worth $8,396,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,239,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 22.5% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 567,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 104,385 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSLM Acquisition Price Performance

CSLM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. 1,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

