Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 672,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Coliseum Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter worth $141,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter worth $313,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MITA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,880. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Coliseum Acquisition Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

