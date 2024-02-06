Westchester Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Westchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,073 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 5.28% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 38.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 98,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at $4,275,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,716. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

