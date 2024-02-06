Westchester Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,361 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,453,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,056,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 409.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 313,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 251,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IVCA remained flat at $11.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,826. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.