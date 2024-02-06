Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

WLKP opened at $22.23 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.39%.

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,561.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.