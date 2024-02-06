WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

WestRock has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. WestRock has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WestRock to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

