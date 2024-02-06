WildBrain (TSE:WILD) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WILD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark reduced their target price on WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.48.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WILD

WildBrain Trading Down 2.1 %

About WildBrain

Shares of WILD traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,992. The firm has a market cap of C$281.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71. WildBrain has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.90.

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.