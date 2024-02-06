Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.53. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $4.97.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
