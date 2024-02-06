Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $265.47 and last traded at $263.63, with a volume of 117373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.46.

The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

