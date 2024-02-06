Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39, RTT News reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $250.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $87,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,512,000 after buying an additional 170,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $29,367,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 107.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,230,000 after buying an additional 147,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

