Windle Wealth LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Windle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 4.2% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,618 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,276,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $258.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

