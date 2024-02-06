Windle Wealth LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Windle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 4.4% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ITW traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.91. 180,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,005. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.90.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

