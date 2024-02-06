Windle Wealth LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Windle Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 4.7% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.48. 1,108,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,085. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.42. The company has a market cap of $308.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $173.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

