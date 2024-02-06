WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.99

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 228528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.