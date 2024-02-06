World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

INT stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.