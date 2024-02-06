Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $302.60 or 0.00703650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $691.87 million and approximately $90.66 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,286,429 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

