XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.87

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $8.56. XPeng shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 3,817,420 shares changing hands.
XPeng Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
