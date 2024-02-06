XXEC Inc. Sells 1,832 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

XXEC Inc. lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,892 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 5.0% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,680 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,708,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $253.83. 225,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.55 and a 200 day moving average of $219.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $259.25.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

