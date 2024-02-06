XXEC Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

XXEC Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 2.6% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $11.78 on Tuesday, hitting $1,198.75. 38,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,174.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.