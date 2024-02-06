XXEC Inc. Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

XXEC Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 3.2% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $542.41. 74,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,268. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.29.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

