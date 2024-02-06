Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.4 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Get Xylem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Stock Down 1.2 %

Xylem Announces Dividend

NYSE:XYL opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,476,000 after buying an additional 108,321 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Xylem by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

