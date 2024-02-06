Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $19.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.51. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $19.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.47 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

TopBuild Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE BLD opened at $369.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $383.40.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

