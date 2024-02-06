Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $257,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

NYSE ZBH traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $127.23. The company had a trading volume of 384,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average is $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

