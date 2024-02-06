Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $18,023,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Zoetis by 4.4% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $192.36. 465,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.76. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

