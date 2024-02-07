19,000 Shares in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.79% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,891,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

