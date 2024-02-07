4,700 Shares in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS) Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Separately, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. 5,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $51.93.

