4,847 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.39. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

