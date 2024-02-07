4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 4D Molecular Therapeutics traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 813621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at $21,192,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 586,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,887,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

