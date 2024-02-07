4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 974,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,293,429 shares.The stock last traded at $30.87 and had previously closed at $33.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FDMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 11.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares in the company, valued at $24,069,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 586,428 shares of company stock worth $11,478,330. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

