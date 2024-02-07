51,302 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,270,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1,826.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Onsemi Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. 1,509,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

