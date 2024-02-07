81,100 Shares in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 218,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.60. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

