878 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $17,848,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $389.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.26 and a 200-day moving average of $312.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $389.79. The stock has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

