9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PGR traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $181.85. The company had a trading volume of 335,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $182.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

